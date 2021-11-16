Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about recent vandalism

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for recent vandalism in Western New York.

According to Crime Stoppers, multiple criminal mischief and vandalism incidents were reported on Grand Island, and one incident was reported in Amherst. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about these incidents.

Crime Stoppers notes that whoever is responsible for the vandalism appears to be environmentalists against expansion. The photos above depict some of the graffiti that was left behind following these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.