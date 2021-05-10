Underground Railroad statue taken from Dow Park in Jamestown

Jamestown Police say it was taken sometime between Thursday, May 6 and Monday, May 10.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a stolen Underground Railroad statue from Dow Park.

They say Jamestown Parks Department Employees reported the "Underground RailRoad Thereau" was taken from the park sometime between Thursday, May 6 and Monday, May 10. The statue is said to be worth upwards of $2,000.

The statue was installed last Thursday and was just discovered missing Monday morning.