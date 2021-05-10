Underground Railroad statue taken from Dow Park in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a stolen Underground Railroad statue from Dow Park.
They say Jamestown Parks Department Employees reported the "Underground RailRoad Thereau" was taken from the park sometime between Thursday, May 6 and Monday, May 10. The statue is said to be worth upwards of $2,000.
The statue was installed last Thursday and was just discovered missing Monday morning.
Jamestown Police are checking area video and are asking anyone who may have information to call the police department at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at the Jamestown Police Tips Line at 716-483-8477 (Tips).