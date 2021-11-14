Reward offered for information about Laird Avenue homicide

Donovan Miller was killed on October 5 on Laird Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Donovan Miller.

Miller was killed on October 5 on Laird Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.