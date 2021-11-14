Reward up to $2,500 being offered for information about robbery, shots fired incident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for an October incident in the City of Buffalo.
According to Crime Stoppers, a robbery and shots fired incident happened in the area of Philadelphia Street and Ontario Street on October 30. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
