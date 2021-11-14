Reward offered for information about Montana Avenue homicide

According to Crime Stoppers, Corvonte Jones was killed on August 29 on Montana Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Corvonte Jones.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jones was killed on August 29 on Montana Avenue in the City of Buffalo. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.