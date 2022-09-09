Crime Stoppers of WNY offering up to $5,000 leading to the arrest on a shooting

BUFFALO, New York — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for finding information on a shooting that took place in Buffalo.
A reward of up to $5,000 dollars is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the people involved in a double shooting on August 29th.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue, where a dispute happened at a party and an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
