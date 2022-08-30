x
Crime

Police investigating Monday night shooting in Buffalo

Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hewitt Avenue Monday night. 

Detectives say two men were shot during what appears to be some type of dispute at a party. 

An 18-year-old male from Buffalo is listed in critical condition at ECMC, and the other victim, a 19-year-old from Cheektowaga, is in stable condition at ECMC according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

