Police investigating Monday night shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hewitt Avenue Monday night.

Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight.

Detectives say two men were shot during what appears to be some type of dispute at a party.

An 18-year-old male from Buffalo is listed in critical condition at ECMC, and the other victim, a 19-year-old from Cheektowaga, is in stable condition at ECMC according to police.