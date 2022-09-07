Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information on wanted person

Emma Zander is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for bail volitions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrested of a wanted individual.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of Zander.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.