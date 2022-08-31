Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on the murder of Joseph McCrayer

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment related to Joseph McCrayer's murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a Buffalo man.

Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020, on Alice Avenue.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.