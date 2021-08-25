Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to shooting death of 7-Eleven store clerk, attempted murder of police officer

Travis Zukic, 28, shot and killed Hannah Morse, 23, on March 1, 2020 while she was working at the 7-Eleven store on French Road in Cheektowaga.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the shooting death of a 7-Eleven store clerk and to the attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Travis Zukic, 28, shot and killed Hannah Morse, 23, on March 1, 2020 while she was working at the 7-Eleven store on French Road in Cheektowaga.

When a police officer arrived on the scene and entered the store, Zukic also fired a shot toward the officer. The officer was not hurt.