Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to shooting death of 7-Eleven store clerk, attempted murder of police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the shooting death of a 7-Eleven store clerk and to the attempted murder of a police officer.
According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Travis Zukic, 28, shot and killed Hannah Morse, 23, on March 1, 2020 while she was working at the 7-Eleven store on French Road in Cheektowaga.
When a police officer arrived on the scene and entered the store, Zukic also fired a shot toward the officer. The officer was not hurt.
Zukic pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Zukic is set to return to court for sentencing on October 6. He faces life in prison.