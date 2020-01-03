CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman was taken to ECMC following a shooting Sunday morning inside a 7-Eleven store in Cheektowaga.

The Cheektowaga Police Department received a call around 11:05 a.m. about a man with a gun inside the 7-Eleven store located at 475 French Road. Police say while dispatchers were on the phone with someone in the store, the man shot a woman in 7-Eleven.

Police arrived at the scene as the suspected shooter was leaving the store and an officer fired a shot at the man. The man was not injured, but he was taken into custody.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

Cheektowaga Police assure the public that there appears to be no current danger in that area. This shooting is under investigation.

2 On Your Side will update this story once more information becomes available.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shooting on East Utica Street

RELATED: Domestic assault leads to arrest in Cheektowaga

RELATED: Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder