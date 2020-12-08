Cheektowaga man indicted in shooting death of store clerk at 7-Eleven

Travis Zukic is also charged with trying to kill the police officer who responded to the call.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has been arraigned on a grand jury indictment charging him with the shooting death of a store clerk and attempted murder for firing a shot towards a police officer.

Travis Zukic, 28, was arraigned by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi Wednesday on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Zukic allegedly shot and killed Hannah Morse, 23, on March 1 while she was working at the 7-Eleven store on French Road in Cheektowaga. The Erie County District Attorney's Office added that when a police officer arrived on the scene and entered the store, Zukic allegedly fired a shot towards the officer as well. That officer was not hurt.