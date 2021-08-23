Niagara Falls Police make second arrest in connection with homicide that happened in May

Demetrius Gray was killed on May 30 near the corner of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have made another arrest in connection with the death of Demetrius Gray.

On August 20, 2021, Niagara Falls Police arrested 22-year-old Niagara Falls resident Felipe Rodriguez.

Police said Rodriguez was arraigned this afternoon in Niagara County Court, where he was charged on complaints of 2nd-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault. He pleaded not guilty.