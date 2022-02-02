Town of Tonawanda Police make arrest in vehicle theft

Police have charged Kahill J. Reeves, 18, of Buffalo with several charges.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department have charged one person in connection with a vehicle theft Monday evening.

Officers were called to a home on Dalton Drive just after 7 p.m. for a report of a vehicle theft in progress. Investigators say the vehicle was left running unattended and had been stolen from the driveway.

Officers were already in the area to investigate a Ring doorbell alert of suspicious activity.

Two suspects fled the scene, but police were able to locate them and taken them into custody.

Police have charged Kahill J. Reeves, 18, of Buffalo with several charges including grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny.

Charges are pending against a juvenile suspect.