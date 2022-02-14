Cheektowaga Police arrest man following 2 burglaries over the weekend

Jason Tyus is facing several charges including two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree and petit larceny.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An arrest has been made following two burglaries in Cheektowaga over the weekend.

According to Cheektowaga Police, dispatchers received a report of a glass-break alarm at Raymondo's Pizzeria around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after, a witness called police saying they saw a possible suspect leaving the area.

When officers arrived to the restaurant, located at 1580 East Delavan Avenue, they say glass was broken out of the front door. Officers then saw a man walking on East Delavan Avenue towards Fisher Street who allegedly fit the description that was provided by the witness.

When officers stopped the man they say he allegedly had a hammer sticking out of his back pants pocket and broken glass on his sweatshirt. After looking over the security footage from the restaurant the man, identified as Jason Tyus, was taken into police custody.

Around the time Tyus was taken into custody, other officers in the area noticed that the Eggert Express Mini Mart located at 1558 East Delavan Avenue had also been burglarized. Security footage from the mini mart allegedly showed Tyus breaking the front window, entering the store and stealing the cash register, then proceeded to carry the cash register out of the broken window.

Police say Tyus had $59 in one dollar bills on him when he was arrested. Officers however did not locate the cash register.