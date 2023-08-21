Buffalo woman arrested following an overdose death, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been arrested following the death of a man from an overdose in the city over the weekend.
Police responded to a rescue call around 8 a.m. on Sunday to an address on Linden Avenue for a man who was not breathing. When they arrived on the scene the man was declared dead.
Detectives determined that the victim had been sold a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.
Ashley Holmes, 35, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count NYS PL 220.39-1, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony; one count NYS PL 220.03, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count NYS PL 220.50-3, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor.