Buffalo woman arrested following an overdose death, police say

The arrest was made a day after an overdose death on Linden Avenue over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been arrested following the death of a man from an overdose in the city over the weekend.

Police responded to a rescue call around 8 a.m. on Sunday to an address on Linden Avenue for a man who was not breathing. When they arrived on the scene the man was declared dead.

Detectives determined that the victim had been sold a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.