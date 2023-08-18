Member of self proclaimed "Kia Boys" in Niagara Falls has been sentenced

The Niagara County District Attorney announced Friday that a man possessing stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles has been sentenced.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo who has self proclaimed himself to be apart of the "Kia Boys" was sentenced in Niagara County on Friday.

Michael A. Arcay will be facing the next three to nine years in state prison. In February and March earlier this year, Arcay had been charged for stealing and possessing 10 stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Niagara Falls.

During one of the investigations prior to his sentence, Arcay had led police on a high speed chase while driving one of the stolen vehicles.

“Theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, fueled largely by social media, has been a huge issue for law enforcement nationwide. Stealing someone else’s car is a serious crime. Leading police on a high speed chase puts lives at risk. The end of these crimes isn’t internet fame, it’s prison,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a statement Friday.