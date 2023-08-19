2 shoot, 1 dead following overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man and left another in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a shooting that took place on 4th Street around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene they discovered two men had been shot. Both were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other man is in critical condition, according to police.