Police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a homicide on Monday.

Officers responded August 14 to a report of a person down at Broadway and Krettner Street.

The victim, identified as Joseph Dash, 38, of Buffalo. was shot while riding his bike, according to the homicide detectives. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth James, 43, of Lockport has been charged with one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Police have not announced a motive for the shooting, but say the incident appears to be targeted at this time.