Crime

Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting on West Side

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near Ferguson Avenue and Grant Street, north of West Ferry Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was listed in stable condition after he was shot on Saturday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near Ferguson Avenue and Grant Street, north of West Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

That was where a 34-year-old man was shot. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

