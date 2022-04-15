Buffalo Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed on Pleasant Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.
Officers were called to the first block of Pleasant Place just after midnight for reports of a shooting. Detectives say a 40-year-old Buffalo man had been shot in his front doorway.
The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.