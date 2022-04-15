Buffalo Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed on Pleasant Place

Detectives say a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot in his front doorway on Pleasant Place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the first block of Pleasant Place just after midnight for reports of a shooting. Detectives say a 40-year-old Buffalo man had been shot in his front doorway.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been provided at this time.