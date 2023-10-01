Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Michigan Avenue

Detectives say two people, a 35-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, were shot while they were on the sidewalk.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Michigan Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene, which was across the street from Club Marcella around 4:30am.

Detectives say two people, a 35-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, were shot while they were on the sidewalk.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release a motive, but say the "shooting is targeted in nature."

This is the third shooting in that area since January of this year.

A security guard was shot in the parking lot of Club Marcella in January and three people were shot inside the club back in February. In that shooting, a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were injured. A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the February shooting.