Teen arrested in connection with Club Marcella shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Club Marcella over the weekend.
Three people were shot, including a 21-year-old male who died at the scene. Two others were injured and taken to local hospitals.
The 16-year-old is currently charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said the shooting stemmed from some type of argument.
This is the second shooting in the past two weeks at the club. A security guard was shot in the parking lot during the previous incident late last month.
Club Marcella is an 18-years-old and over venue.