x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen arrested in connection with Club Marcella shooting

The 16-year-old is currently charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Club Marcella over the weekend. 

Three people were shot, including a 21-year-old male who died at the scene. Two others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The 16-year-old is currently charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the shooting stemmed from some type of argument. 

This is the second shooting in the past two weeks at the club. A security guard was shot in the parking lot during the previous incident late last month.

Club Marcella is an 18-years-old and over venue. 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo Police commissioner says fight amongst teenagers resulted in 5 being shot Tuesday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out