BPD investigates triple shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said three people were shot Sunday at Club Marcella.

The shooting happened inside the club just after 2:30 a.m.

BPD said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were injured and taken to local hospitals and both are in stable condition.

Police said the shooting stemmed from some type of argument.

This is the second shooting in the past two weeks at the club. That shooting left a security guard injured.