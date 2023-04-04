Club Marcella adding fence, other security measures

The club posted on their stories on Instagram saying they've added a 9-foot fence around the property.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a number of incidents at Club Marcella, the owner is adding some new safety measures.

Back in January, the on-duty security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later, a 21-year-old was shot and killed inside the club.

So now they are looking to improve safety.

The club posted on their stories on Instagram saying they've added a 9-foot fence around the property.

Plus there will be high definition security cameras, metal detectors and everyone will be patted down twice.

The security guards at Club Marcella will also be armed.

A 17-year-old was arraigned in connection to the case, accused of bringing the gun into the club that was used by another individual to kill Jorge Garcia-Leon.

Last week, Crime Stoppers WNY put out a bulletin asking for information on Sharief McBroom who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at Club Marcella.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about where to locate McBroom.