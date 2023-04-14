Buffalo man charged in connection with Club Marcella shooting

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Sharief McBroom allegedly fire multiple shots at the victim, Jorge Garcia Leon, 21, inside the club.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at Club Marcella earlier this year.

Sharief McBroom, 20, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says McBroom allegedly fire multiple shots at the victim, Jorge Garcia Leon, 21, inside the Michigan Avenue nightclub on February 12. Leon died at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. They were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

Police found McBroom in South Buffalo and arrested him on a warrant for a sealed indictment. A reward had been offered for information leading to McBroom's arrest. It's unknown if a tip led to his arrest.

McBroom is scheduled to return to court on April 18 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, McBroom could face up the maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

A 17-year-old teen has also been charged in connection to this shooting. He has been charged with:

three counts of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies)

one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class “E” felonies)