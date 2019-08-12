BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian died, and a Buffalo woman has been arrested in connection to the Saturday night incident on Military Road.

Buffalo Police say 43-year-old Tiffany Allen of Buffalo has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Police say the incident happened just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Military Road, north of Hertel Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Pathfinder was heading north when it struck a 51-year-old Buffalo man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

After an investigation, Buffalo Police arrested Allen.

RELATED: Blasdell woman killed after being hit by car

RELATED: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Clarence

RELATED: Pedestrian struck in Town of Evans; police seek help in search