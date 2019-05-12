CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking help following a hit-and-run incident on Thursday afternoon in Clarence.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Main Street and Shimerville Road. The pedestrian was listed as stable and with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is searching for a black or dark blue 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome accents on the side. They said the Jeep is missing a bumper, grill and fog light, among other front-end damage.

The sheriff's Office says the driver was described as a black male wearing a black winter cap. The Jeep was heading south on Shimerville Road, going toward Wehrle Drive.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 716-858-2903 and refer to case number 19-096543.

