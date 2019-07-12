HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Blasdell woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening, according to the Town of Hamburg Police Department.

Marguerite Oneil, 66, was hit on Lake Avenue, east of South Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday. EMS crews responded to the scene quickly, but she was unresponsive.

Oneil was transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

RELATED: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Clarence

RELATED: Pedestrian struck in Town of Evans; police seek help in search

RELATED: Town of Niagara Police investigate shooting