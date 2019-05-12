ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck Tuesday night in the Town of Evans, and police are looking for the person who drove the vehicle and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday along Southwestern Boulevard between Gowans and Pontiac roads. Evans Police believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a silver 2015-2018 Ford Edge that would have damage to the passenger-side headlight, side mirror and front wheel areas.

Evans Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle, or who witnessed the incident, to call 716-4549-3600, the confidential tip line at 716-217-3585, or via social media.

RELATED: New details released in fatal South Buffalo accident

RELATED: Ambulance crash closes Maple Road in Amherst

RELATED: Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Route 33