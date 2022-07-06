Buffalo man sentenced to time in prison for assaulting a woman, her child

Netza Medina, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to time in prison for assaulting a victim and her child after he broke into the victim's home in violation of an order of protection.

Netza Medina, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision. He was found guilty by a jury on one count of burglary in the first degree (class “B” violent felony), one count of aggravated criminal contempt (class “D” felony), one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor).

Medina was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges as a second felony offender.

Prosecutors say that around midnight on Dec. 29, 2020, Medina went to the female victim's home in the City of Buffalo, knowingly violating a no-contact order of protection. The order of protection had been issued on Nov. 5, 2020.

The victim called a friend and 911. Prosecutors say Medina entered the house with the intent to commit a crime and broke two windows as well as kicked in a door to get inside.

Medina is said to have pushed the victim to the floor once inside the house and started choking her with his hands.

A child, who witnessed the assault, grabbed a knife in an attempt to get Medina off the victim. However, the child was hit in the face by Medina's elbow, according to prosecutors.

Medina then held a knife to the child as the female attempted to pull him off the child.

Medina turned his attention back to the female, pushing her into the kitchen while holding the knife to her neck. Medina then punched her in the head, causing her to collapse, and then kicked her in the head while she was on the floor, according to prosecutors.

The child ran upstairs and hid in a closet. After assaulting the victim in the kitchen, Medina went upstairs to look for the child but returned downstairs when he heard the female victim screaming for help outside, according to prosecutors.

The female victim ran outside and Medina chased after her with the knife. Police and a friend arrived at her house and Medina was hit by the friend's car while he was trying to walk away from the victim.

Medina was taken to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries and he was arrested for the incident.

The female victim was treated for bruising and swelling around her mouth, nose, and eyes. The child was treated for a broken jaw and a stab wound to his hand.

Prosecutors say body camera footage was used to prove the charges against Medina.