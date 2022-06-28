x
Crime

Buffalo Police: Arrest made following deadly stabbing on Ideal Street

Buffalo Police arrested Joshua Eddy, 22, for allegedly stabbing one person and assaulting another.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police arrested one man following a deadly stabbing in Buffalo Sunday night.

Joshua Eddy, 22, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault in the first degree.

Police allege that Eddy fatally stabbed one person and assaulted another on the 100 block of Ideal Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The homicide victim, 32, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at ECMC. The assault victim, 27, of Buffalo, is at ECMC in stable condition. The victims' names have not been released at this time.

No further information has been provided at this time.

