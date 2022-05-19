Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in domestic violence case

Netza Medina, 42, was found guilty by a jury of one count of burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the guilty verdict for a Buffalo man in a domestic violence case for breaking into the home of a victim under an order of protection to assault the victim and her child.

Netza Medina, 42, was found guilty by a jury of one count of burglary in the first degree (class “B” violent felony), one count of aggravated criminal contempt (class “D” felony), one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor).

The decision from the jury was rendered Wednesday afternoon after two hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.

Prosecutors say that around midnight on Dec. 29, 2020, Medina went to a female victim's home in the City of Buffalo, knowingly violating a no-contact order of protection. The order of protection had been order on Nov. 5, 2020.

The victim called a friend and 911. Prosecutors say Medina entered the house with the intent to commit a crime and broke two windows as well as kicked in a door to get inside.

Medina is said to have pushed the victim to the floor once inside the house and started choking her with his hands.

A child, who witnessed the assault, grabbed a knife in an attempt to get Medina off the victim. However, the child was hit in the face by Medina's elbow, according to prosecutors.

Medina then held a knife to the child as the female attempted to pull the defendant off the child.

Medina continued to assault the female, pushing her into the kitchen while holding the knife to her neck. Medina then punched her in the head, causing her to collapse, and then kicked her in the head while she was on the floor, according to prosecutors.

The female victim ran outside and Medina chased after her with the knife. Police and the friend arrived at her house and Medina was hit by the friend's car while he was trying to walk away from the victim.

Medina was taken to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries and he was arrested for the incident.

The female victim was treated for bruising and swelling around her mouth, nose and eyes. The child was treated for a broken jaw and a stab wound in his hand.

Prosecutors say body camera footage was used to prove the charges against Medina.