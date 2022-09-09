Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

Robert L. Dumas, 37, received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was given prison time for fatally injuring an infant.

Robert L. Dumas, 37, on Friday received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony).

In September of 2020, Dumas repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter in a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The child, Simone Calhoun, was unresponsive and was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. She died four days later.

The cause of death determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office was homicide by blunt force trauma.