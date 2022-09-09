x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

Robert L. Dumas, 37, received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was given prison time for fatally injuring an infant.

Robert L. Dumas, 37, on Friday received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony).

In September of 2020, Dumas repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter in a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in the City of Buffalo. 

The child, Simone Calhoun, was unresponsive and was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. She died four days later. 

The cause of death determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office was homicide by blunt force trauma. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Rushdie case has 30,000 pieces of evidence

Before You Leave, Check This Out