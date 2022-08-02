Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

Robert Dumas, 36, admitted causing life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter.

Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.

The child was unresponsive when taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and died from her injuries four days later. The Erie County Medical Examiner said her death was caused by blunt force trauma.

The defendant faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars when State Supreme Court Justice William Boller sentences him in September.