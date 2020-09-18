Buffalo man accused of repeatedly shaking and beating a toddler

Robert Dumas, 35, is charged with causing life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-month old Buffalo toddler is in the hospital suffering from brain hemorrhaging and other injuries, allegedly caused by her mother's boyfriend.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Robert Dumas, 35, allegedly beat and shook the child repeatedly earlier this week in a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in the city.

The child was unresponsive when she was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she remains hospitalized.