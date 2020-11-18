Buffalo man indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's baby

If convicted on all charges, Robert L. Dumas faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 35-year-old Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's baby.

It's alleged that Robert L. Dumas caused the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter by fatally beating the infant at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The incident allegedly took place between August 1 and September 15.

The infant, Simone Calhoun, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and was unresponsive. She died from her injuries on September 19. The DA's office says the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Dumas was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony, and one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony.

If convicted on all charges, Dumas faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.