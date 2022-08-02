Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

Michael Atkinson of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight.

Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).

Prosecutors allege Atkinson shot and stabbed Harith Mohamed Alkahalaf during a fight on James Avenue near River Road. Mohamed Alkahalaf died from his injuries a short time later.

Atkinson was treated for minor stab wounds at Kenmore Mercy.

Atkinson was held on $100,000 bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.