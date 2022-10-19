Buffalo man indicted for allegedly stealing and crashing a fire truck

25-year-old Yassin Abdikadir was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by the Erie County Court for allegedly stealing a fire truck and crashing into parked vehicles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was indicted for stealing and crashing a fire truck.

25-year-old Yassin Abdikadir was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by the Erie County Court for allegedly stealing a fire truck and crashing into parked vehicles.

Abdikadir is being indicted on the following offenses:

One count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony).

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony).

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony).

One count of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services (Class “A” misdemeanor).

Abdikadir allegedly stole a fire truck from the Buffalo Fire Department at Main and West Huron Street while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency service on Thursday, July 14 at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A few minutes after the truck was reported stolen, Buffalo police responded to a call of an abandoned fire truck on Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

Abdikadir is accused of hitting three parked vehicles while driving the fire truck, causing vehicles to get damaged. After abandoning the fire truck, he was found nearby hiding inside a garbage tote.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return Tuesday, November 22 for a pre-trial conference. He currently is being held at the Courts Outreach Unit: Referral and Treatment Services program.