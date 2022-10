A 29-year-old man was shot while inside of an apartment complex on Baitz Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in East Buffalo.

According to police, South District officers responded to a call just after 7:10 p.m. on Baitz Avenue, off Clinton Street.

Detectives say a man was shot while inside an apartment complex. The 29-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.