Buffalo man accused of stealing firetruck arraigned in court on several charges

Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, was arraigned Friday morning on a variety of charges related to the theft of the firefighting vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is now facing charges for the late night theft of a city fire engine and the alleged burglary of a downtown restaurant.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, was arraigned Friday morning on a variety of charges related to the theft of the firefighting vehicle, which is the Engine 1 pumper truck based at the fire station at Ellicott and South Division.

Prosecutors say the fire truck was taken from the intersection of Main and West Huron Streets about 11:50 PM while the four-person crew of firefighters was responding to an EMS call at that location.

The DA's office says Abdikadir drove off in the vehicle and then it struck three parked cars before he stopped on Delaware Avenue near Allen Street. They say he jumped from the truck and fled.

Prosecutors say earlier on Thursday at 2:30 AM the suspect unlawfully entered a restaurant in the 200 block of Ellicott Street and broke into a storage cabinet to steal approximately 50 bottles of alcohol valued at $2,000.

Abdikadir faces numerous charges for the alleged theft of the fire truck. They include :

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Reckless Driving (unclassified misdemeanor under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (unclassified misdemeanor under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Property Damage (violation under Vehicle & Traffic Law)

He also faces separate charges for the alleged burglary:

One count of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Abdikadir was released on his own recognizance as the charges do not qualify for bail. He is due to return to court for both cases at 9:30 AM on Friday, August 26th