Hochul signs legislation aimed at fighting theft of catalytic converters

The governor is also setting aside $20 million to help improve law enforcement technology.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill targeting the purchase and sale of stolen catalytic converters.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts increased by about 1,215% from roughly 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021.

Replacing the component can cost between $2,000 to $3,000 because of the damage caused when removing it.

Governor Hochul is calling on State Police and the State Department of Motor Vehicles to increase interstate coordination and leverage partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement in high-theft areas.

The Catalytic Converters Theft Bill amends the current Vehicle and Traffic law making it so converters are a major component of vehicle parts.

That means vehicle dismantlers will be required to keep records on those converters and report their numbers every 60 days. It also requires car dealers to have serial number etching kits in stock.