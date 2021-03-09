Buffalo man admits he vandalized his own car with hate speech

Clifton Eutsey also pleaded guilty to two weapon possession charges in a separate arrest. After he missed a court date, he's being held without bail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man admits that he vandalized his own car with hate speech and poured sugar in the gas tank, then lied about it to his insurance company.

Back in October, 19-year-old Clifton Eutsey spoke about that vandalism in an interview with 2 On Your Side. But the Erie County District Attorney's Office says he admitted to insurance fraud in that case on Thursday.

He also pleaded guilty to two weapon possession charges in a separate arrest, and because he missed a court date, he's being held without bail until his sentencing next month.