Buffalo Police say Delaware Park is 'a very safe park'

Concerns raised after man is shot and killed early Monday evening near one of the park's basketball courts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police and Mayor Byron Brown held a news conference Tuesday asking for cooperation in finding the person or persons responsible for a brazen fatal shooting at Delaware Park.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of the basketball courts at the same time people were out in the park for an after dinner walk or bike ride. Despite lifesaving efforts by the Buffalo Fire Department and rescue personnel, the 26-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Mayor Brown noted hundreds of people are in Delaware Park at any given time, adding the area where the shooting took place is only about 200 feet away from the Buffalo Zoo and about 300 feet away from playground equipment.

"I've asked Commissioner Lockwood and his team to use every resource at their disposal to find the person or persons responsible for this terrible crime," Brown said. "We cannot allow this type of behavior to continue in our community."

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the deceased was a targeted victim and stressed that Delaware Park and all city parks are very safe. However, in light of Monday's incident, those visiting Delaware Park will notice an increased police presence.

He added investigators have not yet found a weapon, but are pouring over surveillance video for clues and said they are making some progress.