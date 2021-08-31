No arrests made in fatal shooting at Delaware Park basketball courts, police step up presence

Delaware Park is considered by many to be one of the safest places in Buffalo and is just a day removed from a fatal shooting that police now say was no accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Still, no arrests have been made in Monday night's fatal shooting at the basketball courts in Delaware Park.

Buffalo Police now say that that shooting was targeted.

Delaware Park is considered by many to be one of the safest places in Buffalo is just a day removed from a fatal shooting that police now say was no accident.

"Our preliminary investigation shows at this time that this was a targeted shooting in nature," said Deputy Commissioner, Joseph Gramaglia of Buffalo Police.

Candles are still in lit in remembrance of 26-year-old Joel Northrup of Kenmore, who police have identified as the victim. They say he was playing basketball when he was shot.

A family member who did not want to go on camera says Northrup had two young children and a third on the way.

Mykel Owens says he was there Monday night when the shots were fired.

"I was getting my stuff, all I heard was five or six gunshots sounded like firecrackers," Owens said.

He says he knew the victim.

"I've balled with him a couple of times he was a real cool outgoing person," Owens said, "It was really tough to see still trying to process it today that's why I came up here trying to give myself a little bit of closure."

Police would not talk about what was recovered at the scene, but they do say they were not able to find a weapon as of last night and they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

2 On Your Side asked police if they could confirm whether there was an argument that was directly related to this shooting?

"So, the information that was provided to us yesterday is that there was some form of an argument or fight the day before we are looking into that we have collected some social media video on that so we are looking into whether that was related or not," Gramaglia said.

Throughout the day we've seen a greater police presence in Delaware Park and signs of normalcy -- people exercising, the Buffalo Zoo open, and yes people playing basketball -- with the hope of no more violence.

"Leave all your problems at home, if you have any beef with anybody you know somebody's going to be up here just go to another court walk away," Owens said.

Police are checking surveillance video in the area.

"I have asked Police Commissioner [Byron] Lockwood and his management team to use every resource at their disposal to find the person or persons responsible for this terrible crime,' said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

A woman who identified herself as a family member said this of Northrup: "Any young kid that he saw getting into trouble or street kids, he told them to stay out of the street come to the courts, he was just a neighborhood kid and a good kid his life was basketball, it really breaks my heart because if there was one person in the world that didn't deserve this it was him."