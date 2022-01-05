Batavia man accused of giving the mother of his children drugs that caused fatal overdose

Batavia Police say they received a call December 30 from a third party that two adults had overdosed at an apartment on Northside Meadows.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly giving his wife drugs that caused a fatal overdose.

Batavia Police say they received a call December 30 from a third party that two adults had overdosed at an apartment on Northside Meadows. There were also two young children in the apartment at the time.

Investigators says when officers arrived, they discovered the mother of the children, Anda Ithna-Asheri, 38, deceased. Officers also discovered the father of the children, Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 61, was unresponsive, but breathing.

Officers administered Narcan to Makeen Ithna-Asheri and transported him to United Memorial Medical Center. He later recovered.

The children, aged seven and 10, were released into the custody of a relative.

Following their investigation, police charged Makeen Ithna-Asheri with second degree manslaughter for allegedly providing Anda with drugs, knowing that she overdosed and did not provide proper aid. He is also accused of preventing notification of emergency services by taking the children's phone away when they wanted to call 911.

When police took Makeen Ithna-Asheri into custody on January 4, they say he allegedly was in possession of crack cocaine and faced and additional charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.