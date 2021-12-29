Man faces felony charges after bomb threat in Stafford

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Christopher C. Say was arraigned Wednesday in Town of Stafford Court on six felony charges.

STAFFORD, N.Y. — A man is facing six felony charges after the Genesee County Sheriff's Office says he barricaded himself in a garage Sunday and claimed to have explosives ready to detonate if approached.

The sheriff's office says Christopher C. Say was arraigned Wednesday in Town of Stafford Court on six felony charges:

Making a terroristic threat;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second and third-degree criminal mischief;

Second-degree assault;

And third-degree arson.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, at one point neighbors were evacuated but as of 3:25 p.m. Sunday, there was no threat to the public.

The Stafford Fire Department initially responded to the garage after a report of a house fire. That situation devolved after the sheriff's office said the man refused to cooperate.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday said Say allegedly drove a vehicle backward through a closed garage door, breaking the door and damaging the vehicle. Say continued to drive the vehicle down the driveway, where it struck a fence and a marked law enforcement vehicle.

After that, the sheriff's office said Say was taken into custody without incident.

Say also allegedly attempted to burn the detached garage and burned someone in the area of the face, resulting in an injury before law enforcement arrived at the scene. They say he also had metal knife knuckle in his possession.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office said the garage was equipped to explode, as Say had allegedly told them.