Portion of Route 5 in Stafford reopens following bomb threat

The man is now in custody, with pending criminal charges, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

STAFFORD, N.Y. — A portion of Route 5 in the Town of Stafford is open again after the Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a man barricaded himself in a garage and claimed to have explosives ready to detonate if approached.

The incident happened on Sunday. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office at one point neighbors were evacuated but as of 3:25 p.m., there was no threat to the public.

The Stafford Fire Department initially responded to the garage after a report of a house fire. That situation devolved after the Sheriff's Office said the man refused to cooperate.

New York State Police, Batavia Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and Batavia Emergency Response all eventually assisted at the scene on Sunday.