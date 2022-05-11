Attempted robbery reported early Friday at Allentown Eatz

Buffalo Police said no weapon was displayed, and no one was hurt. They are working with the owners to investigate the attempted robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at Allentown Eatz.

The owner of Allentown Eatz shared security footage with 2 On Your Side. This incident happened just days after we talked to him about concerns of rising crime in Allentown.

Buffalo Police said no weapon was displayed, and no one was hurt. They are working with the owners to investigate the attempted robbery.

“I would say that two years ago was fine,” Yasin Abdullah, owner of Allentown Eatz, told 2 On Your Side last month. “It was much calmer. But I think just with the pandemic, everywhere, in general, has been an uptick in crime everywhere.”

Two bullet holes and two people shot outside his restaurant late last month was the last straw for Abdullah, causing him to now question if it was time for a change.