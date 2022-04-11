Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park.
Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Mueller "was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun, handcuffs, improvised fireworks, and was wearing a black load bearing ballistic vest, which contained body armor plates," the Orchard Park Police Department said in a statement.
Mueller was taken into custody at point. He faces the following charges:
- one felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
- one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property;
- one felony count of unlawful wearing of body armor while committing a violent felony; and
- one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon.
The handgun was reported as stolen from the Town of Eden, police said. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad also assisted at the scene.
Mueller is being held for arraignment. An investigation is underway.