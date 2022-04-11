Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park

Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. Friday to the scene of a previous shooting last month.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park.

Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.

Mueller "was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun, handcuffs, improvised fireworks, and was wearing a black load bearing ballistic vest, which contained body armor plates," the Orchard Park Police Department said in a statement.

Mueller was taken into custody at point. He faces the following charges:

one felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property;

one felony count of unlawful wearing of body armor while committing a violent felony; and

one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The handgun was reported as stolen from the Town of Eden, police said. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad also assisted at the scene.